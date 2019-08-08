|
|
|
Jessop Violet Clayton Peacefully on July 26th at her home in Elland, Violet in her 100th year, much loved sister to Iris and will be very sadly missed all her family.
A celebration of Violet's life will be held at Simpsons Funeral Service, Parkfield Chapel of rest, South Lane, Elland on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 2.15pm, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to Overgate Hospice or the Royal British Legion, C/O Simpsons Funeral Service,
a box will also be provided on
the day. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019