|
|
|
Ingram Victor Stanley On 22nd February 2019
peacefully at Overgate Hospice,
Victor, aged 86 years,
loving partner of Irene,
beloved husband of
the late Elizabeth,
dearly loved dad of
Vic, Paul, Gary and Shaun,
much loved father in law,
grandad, great grandad
and a dear friend to many.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 15th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to
Overgate Hospice C/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More