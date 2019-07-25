Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
Veronica Lamb Notice
LAMB Veronica "Ronnie"
(née Mackie) On July 15th 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of Trevor, sister to Betty, Pat, Maria and the late Maureen, Peter and John and a cherished aunt and great aunt.
A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Veronica will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday July 29th at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Marie Curie, c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, Tel: 01422 354453 will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
