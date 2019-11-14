|
Grimley Valerie On 5th November 2019 suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Valerie aged 72 years of Wheatley, beloved wife of Robert, dearly loved mum of Lee and Paul, loving mother-in-law to Carol and Debbie, much loved grandma to Bethany, Heather, Phoebe, Olivia and Yasmin, dear sister to Stephen and the late Doreen, Jean and Bob.
Valerie's funeral service will take place at The Providence Chapel of Rest, Huddersfield Road, Elland on Thursday 21st November at 12pm followed by committal at Park Wood crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Donkey Sanctuary & the Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the Chapel of Rest.
A token of pink to be worn as this was Valerie's favourite colour.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019