|
|
|
BOOTH VALERIE On 7th September 2019, peacefully at home with her husband by her side,
Val, aged 68 years,
of Wyke, formerly of Lee Mount.
Much loved and sadly missed
Wife of Peter, devoted Mum of Simon and Andrew also a
dear Mother-In-Law,
cherished Grandma and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 10.30am
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019