Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Booth

Notice Condolences

Valerie Booth Notice
BOOTH VALERIE On 7th September 2019, peacefully at home with her husband by her side,
Val, aged 68 years,
of Wyke, formerly of Lee Mount.
Much loved and sadly missed
Wife of Peter, devoted Mum of Simon and Andrew also a
dear Mother-In-Law,
cherished Grandma and a
good friend to many.

Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 10.30am

Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a plate will be available.

Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512

Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.