SADOTRA Usha Peacefully at home on
7th February 2019,
aged 75 years.
Usha, the beloved wife of Krishan, the much loved mother of Monica and Gouri, she will be sadly missed.
A private family only funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday
16th February at 10.30am.
The family offer their sincere thanks to The Renal Department
of St James Hospital, Leeds,
for their care of Usha.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
