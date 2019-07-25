|
|
|
Watson Trevor Peacefully on 5th July 2019,
aged 66 years,
formerly of Brighouse.
Beloved Husband of the
late Janice. Fun loving Dad to Heidi and Damian. Caring Gramps
to Charlie and Grandad to
Joshua, Charlotte and Ethan.
Trevor was much loved
and will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Monday 5th August at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends meet at
the crematorium,
bright or traditional clothes
can be worn, it's your choice.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019