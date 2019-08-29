|
Wainwright Trevor In hospital on 19th August 2019, Trevor, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Philip, loving grandad of Jason, Daniel, Michael & Connor, a dear brother, uncle and friend.
His funeral service will take place at 2.15pm on Friday 6th September, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the British Lung Foundation. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019