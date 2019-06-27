|
|
|
Robinson Trevor On June 13th, 2019 peacefully at his home after a long illness, Trevor aged 84 years of Mytholmroyd.
The dearly loved husband of Constance, much loved dad of
Carol and Andrew, a devoted grandad and great grandad.
A dear father in law of Deborah
and a loved brother of David.
The funeral service will be held at
St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd on Friday July 5th at 12.45pm, followed by committal
and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
The British Heart Foundation or
The British Lung Foundation c/o
Robertshaw Greenwood
Funeral Directors, Albert Street,
Hebden Bridge. Will friends
please accept this intimation
and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
