HELLIWELL Trevor On 19th July 2019 at Pellon Manor Care Home, Trevor aged 95 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Barbara. The dearly loved Father
of David and the late Christine.
A loving Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother of the late Edna and a
dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only
please but donations if desired to Dementia UK. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
