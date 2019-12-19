|
|
|
BROWN Trevor On December 7th, peacefully at Langlea House, Halifax.
Trevor, aged 91, the dearly
beloved husband of Benita,
a dear uncle to Ian and Lorna
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday, December 23rd at 9:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cats Protection would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service. All enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019