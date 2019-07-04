Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Wetherby
LENEHAN Tony Peacefully on 26th June 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Anne,
dad of Anthony, Jane and Ruth
and a loving grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Wetherby on Monday 22nd July
at 11:00 am followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to be
shared between the
British Lung Foundation
and Dementia UK
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby
Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019
