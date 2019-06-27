|
Mallinson Timothy John On 18th June 2019 Peacefully
at Marie Curie Hospice,
Tim aged 79 years.
The much loved husband of Pam, cherished dad of Penny and Sarah, father-in-law of Tim, loving grandad of George, Harry, Jacque and Max.
The Funeral Service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie Hospice, Bradford for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
