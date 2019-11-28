|
|
|
STEWART Thomas Stephen Peacefully on 20th November, after a long illness at
Hazelroyd Nursing Home,
Stephen, aged 92 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret (Peggy), dearly loved dad of Peter, Anthony, Kathryn and the late Ann, a dear father in law, grandad, great grandad,
great great grandad, and more recently friend and companion of the late Phylis Wood.
Service to be held at
St. Columbus Catholic Church on
Tuesday 3rd December at 12 noon followed by cremation
at Park Wood Elland.
Family flowers only please, donations to Dementia UK would be appreciated, a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this
the only intimation.
Samson Bairstow & Sons, Queensbury 01274 882184.
May he Rest in peace.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019