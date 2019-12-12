|
|
|
Scott Thomas On 28th November, 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Tom, aged 95 years.
The beloved husband of Glenise and the late Annie, much loved dad of Susan and the late Carol, a loving step dad, grandad, great grandad and great great grandad who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 16th December at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Help For Heroes,
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019