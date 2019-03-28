Home

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:15
Thomas Rawley Notice
RAWLEY Thomas (Tom) Suddenly at home on March 11th 2019, aged 79 years, of Lightcliffe.
Loved widower of the late
Joyce Rawley, loved step-dad, grandad and great grandad.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 3rd April at 11.15am.
Flowers may be sent to
Charles Wood, St John's Chapel Of Rest, Bramston Street, Brighouse. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 28, 2019
