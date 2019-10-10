Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Thomas Hargreaves

Notice Condolences

Thomas Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Thomas Ralph On September 28th, 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Hospital.
Ralph, aged 85 years
of Luddendenfoot,
loving dad, grandad, brother,
uncle and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Luddenden
on Thursday, October 17th at 10:45am, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
