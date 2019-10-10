|
HARGREAVES Thomas Ralph On September 28th, 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Hospital.
Ralph, aged 85 years
of Luddendenfoot,
loving dad, grandad, brother,
uncle and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Luddenden
on Thursday, October 17th at 10:45am, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019