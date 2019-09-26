Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Luddenden
Committal
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Thomas Ellis Notice
ELLIS THOMAS Peacefully on
18th September 2019,
Thomas, aged 89 years of Elland formerly of Luddenden.
A much loved and sadly missed Dad of Christopher and Carol
also a dear Father-In-Law
and Grandad.

Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Luddenden
on Tuesday 8th October at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Park Wood Crematorium
at 2.15pm.

Family flowers only by request,
donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, and will be shared between the RSPCA and the RSPB for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
