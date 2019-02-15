|
Keegan Teresa On 10th February 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Teresa aged 92 years of Illingworth Hx. Beloved wife of the late Anthony, dearly loved mum of Brendan, Anthony, Marian, Jimmy, Margaret, Kevin, Christopher, Andrew, Brian and the late Joe, much loved sister in law, mother in law grandma, great grandma, and aunty. Reception in to St Malachy's Church, Ovenden on Thursday 21st February at 5.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday 22nd February at 1pm followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Marie Curie Nurses C/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
