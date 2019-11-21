|
|
|
CASARU Teresa Peacefully passed away on
10th November 2019, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Robert, a much loved mum of Fiona, Stephen and the late Audrey, a doting grandma to Catherine, Tara, Daniel, Richard and Naomi and loving great grandma and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on Friday 29th November at
St. Patrick's Church, Elland at 11:45am followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o Simpsons Funeral Service, Parkfield Chapel of Rest, South Lane, Elland, HX5 0HQ.
Funeral attire not to be worn.
This will be an Irish themed funeral.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019