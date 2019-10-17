|
Regan Terence On Tuesday October 8th, 2019, aged 80 years, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Elland with his wife Rita and daughter Samantha by his side.
Loving husband to Rita, beloved father to Neil and Samantha, father in law to Gillian and Mark, dearest loved grandad to Zoe, Jack, Charlie, Harry and Maddy, great grandad to Boston and Baxter.
Funeral service at 12 noon at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 24th October.
Family flowers only please, donations to Overgate Hospice.
A collection box will be available at the service.
Rita and family extend a warm invitation to share memories of Terence over refreshements at Lightcliffe Golf Club.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019