Taylor Willson Tim By now many of you will know the sad news that Tim became ill on our holiday at Bromfield Priory Gatehouse and was taken to Shrewsbury Hospital. He left us

on Thursday morning, 18th July at 5:08. Tim had been diagnosed with asbestos related Mesothelioma over four years ago but it is, I feel, an example of his courageous character and determination that he should be on 'yet another' Landmark Trust holiday when he left us. I thank you for the kind cards and messages I have received - an indication that he was loved by and loved many, many people. I currently feel like a light has gone out of my life but I hope one evening soon to look at the sky and spot the shining star that is Tim. A private funeral service will take place as per Tim's wishes.

All further enquiries, or to make

a donation in Tim's memory to Overgate Hospice please contact Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service, 8 Albert Street. 01422 842663. Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019