Sylvia Stansfield

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Stansfield Notice
Stansfield Sylvia On 24th May 2019
at Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
Sylvia aged 76 years of Warley, Hx.
Dearly loved wife of Derek,
loving mum of
Lara, Gavin and Gemma,
much loved gran of Luke,
Aidan, Niamh and Harry.
Sylvia's funeral will take place
at Park Wood crematorium,
Elland on Friday 7th June at 3pm,
family flowers only please but
donations if desired to the
Calderdale Royal Infirmary c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please
accept this as the only intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
