|
|
|
McDANIELSON
Sylvia (née Beaumont)
Sadly passed away on 15th August 2019 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 94 years.
A devoted wife to Kenneth, mother, grandma, auntie and a good friend to many..
The funeral service shall be held on Wednesday 4th September at Highgate Methodist Church, Stretchgate Lane, Halifax at 1pm, followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to Highgate Methodist Church and the Alzheimers Society c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Bell Hall, Halifax, 01422 3454094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 30, 2019