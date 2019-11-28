Home

SMITHSON (nee KING)
Susan On 20th November, suddenly at home. Sue, aged 69 of Sowerby,
the dearly loved partner of Roy, a loving mum and grandma to all
the children, a much loved sister,
auntie and a good friend to many.
One of a kind!
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Tuesday, December 3rd at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The RSPCA would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
