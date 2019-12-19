Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Susan Reynolds Notice
Reynolds Susan
(nee Lewis) After a short illness, bravely fought, Susan, aged 69, passed away surrounded by her family.
A loving mum to Tracey,
a dear nana to Ashley and Georgia and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Tuesday 31st December 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made
in lieu to Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
