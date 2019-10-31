|
|
|
Metcalfe Susan Peacefully in hospital on 26th October 2019, Sue aged 67 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Frazer and
dear mum in law of Natalie and
a cherished grandma of
Tiah and Skye.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Sue's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations for Cancer Research
would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019