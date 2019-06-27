|
|
|
GUEST Susan Mary
(née Hirst) Sadly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 19th June 2019, aged 70 years.
A loving wife, mum, grandma and sister and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on Monday 8th July 2019 at
Mount Tabor Methodist Chuch, Mount Tabor, Halifax HX2 0UP
at 10:15am followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to Abbie's Army c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
Read More