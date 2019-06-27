Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Guest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Guest

Notice Condolences

Susan Guest Notice
GUEST Susan Mary
(née Hirst) Sadly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 19th June 2019, aged 70 years.
A loving wife, mum, grandma and sister and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on Monday 8th July 2019 at
Mount Tabor Methodist Chuch, Mount Tabor, Halifax HX2 0UP
at 10:15am followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to Abbie's Army c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.