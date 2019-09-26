Home

DIXON Susan
(née Fox) Sadly passed away at
Overgate Hospice, surrounded
by her loving family, on 23rd September 2019, aged 71 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late John,
a loving mum of Richard and James, mother-in-law to Jo and Tam, grandma to Ayshah, Oliver and Elsie. The funeral service shall be held on Monday 30th September at
St Matthews Church, Bradford Road, Northowran at 11.15am, followed by a private service of committal on Tuesday 1st October.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired,
to Overgate Hospice,
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
