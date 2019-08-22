|
|
|
BROOKE Susan Elizabeth
(nee Bradley) Peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital on
15th August, aged 64 years.
The beloved wife of David, loving daughter of Barbara and the late Trevor Bradley, much loved sister
of Kathryn and sister-in-law to
Diane and Vaughan.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium at 3.00pm on Monday 2nd September.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to
The British Heart Foundation or Camp Nibble, for which
a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Services, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019