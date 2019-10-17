Home

Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
13:15
St Philip's Church
Birchencliffe
Committal
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:15
Parkwood Crematorium
Stuart Lord Notice
Lord Stuart 3rd October.
Passed away at his home in Elland, aged 71 years.
Cherished father of
Kim and Maxine, loving
father-in-law to René.
Sadly missed by Val.
Brother of Kelvin, brother-in-law
to Lynn, dear uncle to Samantha and Zoë.

Service at St Philip's Church, Birchencliffe, on
Monday 28th October at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Parkwood Crematorium at 2.15pm. Will friends please accept
as this the only intimation.
Donations to British Legion if desired, for which a plate will be provided at the service.

All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
