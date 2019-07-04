|
Inman Stuart On 29th June 2019, peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Stuart, aged 78 years of Halifax.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, brother, uncle and a good friend to many. Service and committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 19th July at 2.15pm,
family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice C/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019