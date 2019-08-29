|
|
|
Glenholme Stuart David On 24th August 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Stuart, aged 81 years, formerly of Midgley.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved dad of Susan, Paula, Helen and Claire and a loving father in law, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Requiem Mass at The Good Shepherd Church, Mytholmroyd, on Tuesday 10th September at 12.30pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society C/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019