EARNSHAW Stuart M.B.E On May 17th 2019, suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Stuart aged 90 years,
formerly of Sowerby.
Beloved husband of the late
Junette, a much loved father
and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
at Steep Lane Baptist Church, Sowerby on Friday 14th June
at 10.15am followed by
a private cremation.
Donations may be given, if so desired, to Mission To Seafarers
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel. 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
