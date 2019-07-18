|
Horne Steven After a long bravely fought battle with Motor Neurone Disease,
Steve, aged 53 years. Passed away on Friday 5th July 2019 at CRH surrounded by his family.
He will be reunited with his
loving Mum and Dad.
He leaves behind an adoring sister Susan and twin brother Chris.
He was a loving brother in law,
uncle and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 29th July 2019 at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019