Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Wood

Notice Condolences

Stephen Wood Notice
Wood Stephen Stephen passed away peacefully
at his home on Friday 8th February, aged 56.
Beloved son of Tony and and the
late Dorothy, much loved brother
of Cheryl, loving nephew, cousin
and friend of many, he'll be sadly missed by all, including those who cared for and supported him at
CSS and Higgins Close.
Service to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 25th February at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please - donations in lieu, if desired,
to CSS to fund recreational
activities for adults with learning disabilities (a cause Stephen has helped raise money for and benefited from), c/o BJ Melia & Son Funeral Directors, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP, there will also be a collection box available on the day.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.