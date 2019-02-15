|
|
|
Wood Stephen Stephen passed away peacefully
at his home on Friday 8th February, aged 56.
Beloved son of Tony and and the
late Dorothy, much loved brother
of Cheryl, loving nephew, cousin
and friend of many, he'll be sadly missed by all, including those who cared for and supported him at
CSS and Higgins Close.
Service to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 25th February at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please - donations in lieu, if desired,
to CSS to fund recreational
activities for adults with learning disabilities (a cause Stephen has helped raise money for and benefited from), c/o BJ Melia & Son Funeral Directors, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP, there will also be a collection box available on the day.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More