SHAW Stephen On Sunday 17th March 2019, peacefully at Overgate,
Stephen aged 69 years.
The loving husband of Susan and dear father of Michael and Ian.
A service to celebrate
Stephen's life will be held at
Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ on Tuesday 26th March at 3-45 pm.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given
for Overgate Hospice.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
