Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
15:45
Park Wood
Elland
Stephen Shaw

Notice Condolences

Stephen Shaw Notice
SHAW Stephen On Sunday 17th March 2019, peacefully at Overgate,
Stephen aged 69 years.
The loving husband of Susan and dear father of Michael and Ian.
A service to celebrate
Stephen's life will be held at
Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ on Tuesday 26th March at 3-45 pm.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given
for Overgate Hospice.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
