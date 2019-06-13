|
Mann Stephen On 10th June 2019 peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Stephen, aged
68 years of Sowerby Bridge, Hx.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
dearly loved dad of Daniel and
Stephen Robert, loving brother
to Trevor and the late John, dear
father-in-law of Deborah, brother-in-law to Linda, much loved grandad to Harry, Rosie and Zara.
Service and committal at Park
Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30pm, family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
