Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Mann

Notice Condolences

Stephen Mann Notice
Mann Stephen On 10th June 2019 peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Stephen, aged
68 years of Sowerby Bridge, Hx.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
dearly loved dad of Daniel and
Stephen Robert, loving brother
to Trevor and the late John, dear
father-in-law of Deborah, brother-in-law to Linda, much loved grandad to Harry, Rosie and Zara.
Service and committal at Park
Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30pm, family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.