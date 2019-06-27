|
|
|
Lister Stephen Timothy On June 19th 2019,
peacefully at Manorlands Hospice,
Stephen aged 63 years of Wibsey,
Proprietor of Carousel Windows.
The much loved husband of Cathie,
a loving dad of Chris and Adrian,
a dear father-in-law of Kelly,
a treasured grandad of
Reece, Emme and Izzy,
a dearly loved son, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and a good friend to all
who knew him.
A service to celebrate
Stephen's life will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Friday July 5th
at 10.30 follow by a
private interment.
Will friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only but
if desired donations in Stephen's
memory may be made to
Sue Ryder, Manorlands Hospice,
Oxenhope and a collection box
will be available for this purpose.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
Read More