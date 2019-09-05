|
|
|
JOYCE STEPHEN On 27th August 2019,
at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
after a long illness bravely fought, Stephen, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen,
a much loved Dad to Stacey John and Samantha, a dear Father in law to Liz and David, a very proud Grandpa to Lucie, Dominic, Alexander, a dearly loved Brother to Michael and Brother in law to Sylvia.
Reception into St Patrick's Church Sowerby Bridge, Halifax,
on Wednesday September 11th
at 6.00pm. Requiem mass on Thursday 12th September at 1.00pm, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Macmillan Nurses
c/o BJ Melia and Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP
RIP
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019