Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Joyce

Notice Condolences

Stephen Joyce Notice
JOYCE STEPHEN On 27th August 2019,
at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
after a long illness bravely fought, Stephen, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen,
a much loved Dad to Stacey John and Samantha, a dear Father in law to Liz and David, a very proud Grandpa to Lucie, Dominic, Alexander, a dearly loved Brother to Michael and Brother in law to Sylvia.
Reception into St Patrick's Church Sowerby Bridge, Halifax,
on Wednesday September 11th
at 6.00pm. Requiem mass on Thursday 12th September at 1.00pm, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Macmillan Nurses
c/o BJ Melia and Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP
RIP
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.