|
|
|
GARSIDE Stephen Peacefully at home on Sunday October 27th 2019, aged 69 years.
Devoted husband of the late Moreen, loving dad to Paul and Karen and fun grandad to Thomas, Will,
Lucy and Jack.
You will be missed and
forever in our thoughts.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Tuesday November 12th at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Guide Dogs for which a
box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019