Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Coyle

Notice Condolences

Stephen Coyle Notice
Coyle Stephen On 26th February 2019, peacefully at
St James Hospital, Leeds, Stephen, aged 61 years, formerly of Savile Park, Halifax.
Dearly loved son of the late Helen and Robert, loving brother of Bob, Philip, David and Richard and a dear uncle and cousin.
Service and committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday
22 March 2019 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to St Mary's Building Fund C/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.