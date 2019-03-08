|
Coyle Stephen On 26th February 2019, peacefully at
St James Hospital, Leeds, Stephen, aged 61 years, formerly of Savile Park, Halifax.
Dearly loved son of the late Helen and Robert, loving brother of Bob, Philip, David and Richard and a dear uncle and cousin.
Service and committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday
22 March 2019 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to St Mary's Building Fund C/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
