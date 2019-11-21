|
|
|
Cannon Stephen On 14th November 2019, Stephen passed away peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
aged 70 years.
Devoted husband,
dad and grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th November
at 2.15pm.
Will family and friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made in memory of Stephen to ICU at BRI a collection box will be available
for this purpose.
Any enquiries to Holdsworth Funeral Care Wibsey.
Tel: 01274 677504
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019