Stanley Shaw

Stanley Shaw Notice
SHAW Stanley Peacefully on Sunday 17th March 2019, Stanley, aged 78, passed away after a long illness at Clover House Care Home. He will be reunited with his loving daughter Lindsay,
he leaves behind a devoted wife Adrienne, adoring daughter Deborah and son Michael.
A dear brother, uncle, grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 8th April 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society and
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
