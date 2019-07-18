|
|
|
RILEY Stanley Peacefully at home on 9th July 2019, Stan, aged 92 years.
The loving husband of the late Jennie, much loved brother of Beryl, a dear uncle, great uncle and
great great uncle and proud
former soldier of the Duke of Wellington Regiment.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium
on Tuesday 23rd July at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for the Royal British Legion and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019