Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Riley

Notice Condolences

Stanley Riley Notice
RILEY Stanley Peacefully at home on 9th July 2019, Stan, aged 92 years.
The loving husband of the late Jennie, much loved brother of Beryl, a dear uncle, great uncle and
great great uncle and proud
former soldier of the Duke of Wellington Regiment.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium
on Tuesday 23rd July at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for the Royal British Legion and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices