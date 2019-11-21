Home

Priestley Stanley On 15th November 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Stanley, aged 85 years, of Holmfield, Hx.
Beloved husband of Vickie,
dearly loved father of Melanie and Selina, much loved grandfather of Eli, Leon and Solomon.
Stanley's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th November at 1.30pm at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019
