Brownridge Stanley On 15th March 2019, peacefully at Hazelroyd Nursing Home,
Stanley aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Dorothy,
a dear father of Colin, Trevor and Hazel. Loving father-in-law of Pam,
a much loved grandad of
Alexander, Joseph, Jonathan, Christopher and Emily and great grandad of Lily, Thea and Alfie.
The committal will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 8th April at 11.15am, followed by a service of thanksgiving at Northowram Methodist Church at 12.15pm. Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for
Guide Dogs for the Blind for which a plate will be provided at the service. At the family's request no dark clothing to be worn. Enquiries to Charles Wood Funeral Service 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
