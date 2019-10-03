|
|
|
WOMERSLEY Shirley On September 17th,
Shirley passed away suddenly, aged 79, at the Calderdale Royal Hospital.
The dearly loved mum of Kay and Dawn, loving grandma of Tony, Natalie, Chantelle and Darren. Much loved by all her
family and friends.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 4th October at 9:45 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Overgate Hospice. A collection box will be available on the day.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019