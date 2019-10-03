Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Womersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Womersley

Notice Condolences

Shirley Womersley Notice
WOMERSLEY Shirley On September 17th,
Shirley passed away suddenly, aged 79, at the Calderdale Royal Hospital.
The dearly loved mum of Kay and Dawn, loving grandma of Tony, Natalie, Chantelle and Darren. Much loved by all her
family and friends.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 4th October at 9:45 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Overgate Hospice. A collection box will be available on the day.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.