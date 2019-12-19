|
|
|
Thomas Shirley
(nee Gaukroger) On December 13th, 2019, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, aged 88 years, of Well Head, Halifax.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derrick, much loved mum of Clare, Sarah and Bridget, dear sister of John,
kind and loving grandma of Ashley, Jameilla and James and a kind
and caring mother in law to Allan, David and John.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday December 24th at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to
Woodfield Grange Residents Fund c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax
Tel 01422 354094.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019