MILLER Shirley Peacefully at Overgate Hospice on
11 June 2019 aged 84 years.
Shirley, the much loved Wife of Ralph, a cherished Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 2.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available after the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and are requested to wear a little something purple to honour Shirley.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
